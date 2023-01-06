The project co-ordinator Sandra Bendelow said, “Thanks to the generosity of the owners of the shop - who wanted the space to be used through the winter by the community rather than being empty - we are thrilled the pop up shop can now become a fixture on the high street. The pop up was about celebrating community and creating a vision for the future of the Dyfi valley together, and we can now help to make this vision a reality in the next few months. It will be a place that people can gather, chat, share and find out about all the great services and activities that are being offered in the area to help and guide people through the winter.”