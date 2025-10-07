Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS) has appointed Costain as the principal contractor to reduce the height of two reactor buildings at Trawsfynydd.
Costain is expected to employ more than 100 people to deliver the programme, creating opportunities to boost regional skills development and make a lasting contribution to the local economy.
“This is a pivotal moment for Trawsfynydd,” said Tom Williams, Trawsfynydd Site Director.
“After years of careful planning and preparation, we're now moving into the delivery phase of one of the most complex and ambitious decommissioning projects in the UK. We’re delighted to be working with our supply chain partners to shape this next stage in the site’s journey, ensuring the work is undertaken safely, securely and sustainably for all our futures.”
David Peattie, Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) group Chief Executive Officer said: “This is a tangible step forward in one of the most significant projects in the NDA group’s portfolio and really embodies our commitment to delivering on a safer, cleaner future for generations to come.
“Reduction of the reactor buildings will not only advance our mission but also create first-of-its-kind opportunities for Wales, showcasing innovation and leadership in nuclear decommissioning.”
The project will reshape the site’s iconic skyline through the partial removal of the upper sections of both reactor buildings, lowering them from approximately 54m to 25m. This will be the most dramatic visual transformation the region has seen in decades.
Liz Saville Roberts MP, said: “I welcome the appointment of a contractor tasked with reducing the 55-metre reactor buildings at Trawsfynydd. As a lead and learn site for the NRS rolling programme for decommissioning, Trawsfynydd exemplifies safe, sustainable, and secure delivery.
“This next phase marks a visible transformation for the region and reinforces the site’s ongoing contribution to the local economy. It’s vital the programme continues to support local recruitment and businesses. I also welcome the anticipated workforce growth and ask all stakeholders to work together to ensure continuous progress at this unique site in the heart of a national park.”
Sam White, managing director, natural resources at Costain, said: “Whether it's designing the infrastructure that will produce the next generation of advanced nuclear fuel, plant optimisation or managing large-scale decommissioning programmes, Costain has decades of experience delivering predictable, best-in class solutions across the entire nuclear energy lifecycle.
“This work is all part of creating a sustainable future, and we’re looking forward to deepening our relationship with NRS and working collaboratively with our local supply chain to complete this complex decommissioning project to the highest safety and quality standards.”
The Trawsfynydd reactor buildings, originally designed by renowned architect Sir Basil Spence, were a bold statement of mid-20th-century industrial design. Their striking silhouette has long been a landmark in the region. This new chapter honours that legacy while embracing a future defined by delivery, transformation, and innovation.
During this time, local communities and visitors should expect increased activity on-site, including the presence of specialist equipment and construction teams. Every effort will be made to minimise disruption while maintaining safety and transparency throughout the process.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.