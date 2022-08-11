Cottage nominated for award
A Gwynedd cottage has been nominated for a European sustainability award.
Arallt Holiday Cottage in Llithfaen has been nominated for the European tourism sustainability award at this year’s GrINN Awards 2022.
The awards are organised by Quartz Inn Hotels - in the category of Best Sustainable Accommodation in Wales.
Owners Sharon and Vince Mears -who run an organic farm across the road- are very committed to benefiting the environment. They have 14 solar panels on the farm and an air source heat pump for the central heating at the cottage.
In addition, other actions such as recycling, banning single-use plastics, and offering an organic/local welcome pack for guests, together with the magnificent reviews they have online, have made Arallt Holiday Cottage receive this nomination at European level.
Mr and Mrs Mears said: “As organic farmers we recognise our commitment to the environment. That’s why we’ve been working on making changes to our holiday cottage to make it easier to enjoy an eco-friendly getaway”.
The main objective of the organisers of the awards is to promote good sustainable practices in the hospitality sector and to increase general awareness of the impact of hospitality and tourism activities on the environment.
Hotels, pubs and other establishments and tourism leaders from 23 European countries have been nominated and the finalists will be announced in the coming weeks after the jury deliberation. The winners from each of the 50 categories will be chosen among all finalists after a public voting process.
