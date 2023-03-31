Gwynedd Council want to hear your views on the Welsh Government’s plan to introduce a speed limit of 20mph for restricted roads in Wales from September.
Restricted roads are usually in urban areas and include roads where street lights are placed no more than 200 yards apart.
Their aim by introducing the change will be to reduce the number of collisions and serious injuries, encourage more people to walk and cycle, help improve health and wellbeing, make streets safer, and protect the environment for future generations.
The current 30mph speed limits will be reduced to 20mph in most sites in Gwynedd, but with some roads where there is justification, the restrictions will remain at 30mph and detailed work has been carried out to consider these locations by the council’s engineers.
Cllr Dafydd Meurig, Gwynedd Council cabinet member for environment, said: “The Welsh Government has announced the intention that a 20mph speed restriction will be introduced on residential and busy pedestrian streets, and roads where street lights are placed no more than 200 yards apart.
“Of course, the principle of reducing the number of accidents on the roads and encouraging more walking and cycling is to be welcomed. But to ensure that the changes are introduced in the most sensible way locally, we want to hear your views about what is being proposed for the county roads network in Gwynedd.”
A map outlining the proposals for the roads Gwynedd Council is responsible for, and details about how to submit comments, are available on www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/20mph.
Anyone wishing to present comments should do so by 28 April.
Welsh Government is responsible for trunk roads in Gwynedd so the map does not include details about those roads.