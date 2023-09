Pictured here with the defibrillator are Laura Ellis from the Co-op in Dolgellau, whichsupported the defibrillator fundraising efforts by supplying refreshments free of charge for events, together with former mayor, John Raghoobar; Dolgellau mayor Ywain Myfyr; Paul Williams, the fire service local area defibrillator co-ordinator; and Tomos Hughes, community co-ordinator for Bywydau Cymru.