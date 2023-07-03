A mobile shop will visit communities across Gwynedd in a bid to combat the cost-of-living crisis.
As part of the effort to address the crisis, Public Health Wales funded a Well-fed Mobile Shop by the Can Cook Company to visit some of Gwynedd’s communities during May and June. Following the success of the scheme, Gwynedd Council has funded the shop for a period of eight additional weeks.
The purpose of the shop is to offer everyday goods, freshly made meals and food bags for residents to be able to cook at home and to make food shopping easier. It will visit Botwnnog, Talysarn and Deiniolen every Thursday until 17 August.
It will visit Congol Meinciau Botwnnog from 10.45am-12.15pm, Canolfan Talysarn from 1.15pm-2.30pm, and Tŷ Elidir, Deiniolen from 3.15pm-4.30pm.
The shop will offer a range of everyday products including meat, dairy products, fruit and vegetables, tins, and baked goods.
Cllr Nia Jeffreys, deputy leader of the council, said: “With the cost-of-living crisis continuing and food prices causing concern for many, I encourage anyone who finds it difficult to take advantage of any cost-of-living support offered by the council”
“Freshly made meals will be available for £2 each, breakfast pots for £1 each, mixed bags of different fruit for around £2 each and bags for the slow cooker for £4 each (which feeds around 4 people). I am pleased to see that delicious and nutritious meals will be available to people at very reasonable prices.”
For more information contact [email protected] For more information about cost-of-living support in Gwynedd visit ‘one-stop shop’ on www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/costofliving.