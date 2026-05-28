Cllr Madge said Labour had “tremendous concerns over governance and project control” and wanted to know what ongoing maintenance costs would be. Plaid Cymru’s Cllr Lenny responded to say the council had a choice in 2021 to step in or “wash our hands of” of the building after Debenhams went into administration and that it had opted for the former. “It will be a fantastic resource for the town and its rural hinterland,” he said.