A Pwllheli woman has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drug driving charge.
Hannah Jones-Mann, of 2 North Terrace, North Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 26 May.
The court heard that the 33-year-old was stopped while driving on Embankment Road in Pwllheli on 5 March this year.
Roadside wipes and later laboratory testing showed that Jones-Mann had cannabis in her system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Jones-Mann from driving for 12 months and handed her a fine of £120.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
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