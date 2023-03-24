A drop-in session will take place today in the Dolfeurig Centre, Dolgellau, for people to find out more about the hub.
Gwynedd Council's Learning Disability Service has organised the drop-in session between 10am and 2pm today, Friday, 24 March, to share information and to gather feedback about their latest plans and wider vision for the hub.
The session will be an opportunity for individuals who are familiar with Dolfeurig services, their families and members of the local community to look at the plans, chat with the architects and discuss with the council’s cabinet member for adults, health and wellbeing and senior officers from the council’s Learning Disability Service.
For those unable to attend on the day, a digital or paper copy of the plans can be requested by e-mailing: [email protected] Comments must be returned by 31/03/23.
The Dolfeurig Centre is at Lôn Bopty, Dolgellau, LL40 1EL.