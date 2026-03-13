Contentious plans to relocate 47 caravan pitches to a small village near New Quay, which were recommended to be refused, have been put on hold.
In an application recommended for refusal at the March meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, Vale Holiday Parks Ltd sought to relocate 17 caravans from Wern Mill Caravan Park, and 30 caravans from The Village Holiday Park, to allow for 47 pitches at Ocean Heights Holiday Parks, Maenygroes.
A supporting statement accompanying the application planning said the 47 caravans “would form a natural extension to the existing Ocean Heights Park”.
Llanllwchaearn community council is opposing the scheme which it says “would double the area of the site” and noted “the strong opinion expressed by the residents of Maen-y-groes against this application.”
Since the application was lodged last year, objectors have raised their concerns about the scheme, with many concerns raised on the council’s planning portal, including road safety, impact on residents, impacts on wastewater infrastructure, and claims it would be a “massive overdevelopment”.
An officer report recommending refusal said: “The site is not considered to function as a sustainable location, due to its limited active travel connectivity, lack of local services, and continued reliance on private car travel.”
It also said the proposal has not “demonstrated that the development is small scale or meets a specific local need.”
“The proposal represents a significant expansion of the existing holiday park onto undeveloped greenfield land at the rural edge of Maen‑y‑Groes, a settlement with no services and limited active travel connections,” the report said.
Head of planning Russell Hughes-Pickering told the meeting that the application had been withdrawn from the agenda following further information being sent to members after the committee agenda had been published.
The application is expected to return to a future meeting.
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