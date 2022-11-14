Council launches property leasing scheme
A new scheme offering landlords the opportunity to lease property through Gwynedd Council has been launched.
Leasing Scheme Wales: Gwynedd gives landlords the opportunity to lease property for a guaranteed monthly rental income from the council with full tenancy management for a period of five to 20 years. The scheme is funded by Welsh Government.
The initiative is designed to help more people rent privately in Gwynedd and make renting a more affordable option, by providing security and support for tenants and providing confidence for landlords. Landlords taking part in the scheme will receive guaranteed rental income for the period of the lease, and access to grants of up to £5,000 to bring the property up to a specific standard. Furthermore, the council will provide full property management and continued support for both tenant and landlord.
For tenants, the scheme offers long-term and affordable accommodation in the private rental sector. Regular high-level support and training will be offered to help people maintain their tenancy, supporting individuals to live successfully and independently in settled accommodation.
The scheme aims to help tackle homelessness and housing shortages in Gwynedd. This is part of wider plans by Gwynedd Council to provide more support for homeless people, build more social housing for local people, and bring empty houses back into use.
