The initiative is designed to help more people rent privately in Gwynedd and make renting a more affordable option, by providing security and support for tenants and providing confidence for landlords. Landlords taking part in the scheme will receive guaranteed rental income for the period of the lease, and access to grants of up to £5,000 to bring the property up to a specific standard. Furthermore, the council will provide full property management and continued support for both tenant and landlord.