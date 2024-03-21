On 6 April a new workplace recycling law comes into effect and Gwynedd Council is offering help to anyone who runs a business or holds a public event to comply.
The law means workplaces such as businesses, public sector, and charities will need to sort recyclable materials before they are collected.
If you run a business or hold a public event you have a legal duty to dispose of any waste and recycling material responsibly by consigning it to a licenced trade waste haulier.
The council say they can offer a comprehensive, reliable and professional service, competitive prices, contracts for regular collections, or one-off collections for one-off events and a service that fully conforms with the new Welsh Government legislation.
Visit https://orlo.uk/OhWJP for more information.