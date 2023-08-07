A MID Wales council is on the lookout for a dog catcher.
Organisations that could provide a stray dog collection and kennelling service on behalf of Powys County Council are being urged to get in touch.
The council is looking for suitably qualified, competent and experienced operators to submit an expression of interest to cover either the whole county or part of it (north or south).
The service will be required for a period of three years, with the option to extend beyond this if needed.
Potential providers will need to have suitably located dog kennels for exclusive use by the council, which are constructed and managed to licensable standards, including the provision of isolation facilities. They will also need to provide their own vehicle to transport dogs in safely.
Cllr Richard Church, Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said: "Our stray dogs service has been contracted out since 2015 and we want to test the market to see what is available and at what price, and to give others the opportunity to tender for it if they are able to.
"Our pricing model for this service is based upon an annual retainer, fee per call out, rate per mile and a fee for each day dogs are held in kennels. If you are interested in delivering this service on our behalf, please get in touch."
The collection service will need to be available between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday, and between 10am and 4pm on weekends and public holidays (excluding Christmas Day). Members of the public must also be able to collect their dogs during the same times, after making a payment to the council.
Any dogs which are not claimed will need to be rehomed by the provider.
Lost or stray dogs can be reported through the council's website: Report a lost or stray dog