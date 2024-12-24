A consultation is open into plans to reduce the speed limit around the crossroads near Penrhyncoch.
The A4159 that links Bow Street and Lovesgrove currently has a 50mph speed limit either side of the crossroads that lead to Penrhyncoch.
Ceredigion County Council is proposing that speed limit is reduced to 40mph.
The council also wants to reduce the speed along the C1010, which links the crossroads to the A487, passing Pwll Crwn woods (the old ford), to 30mph.
The consultation, which is currently live on Ceredigion County Council's website, says the amendments "will introduce a permanent 40mph speed limit on the A4159 by the crossroads at Gogerddan, replacing the existing 50mph limit."
The council adds: "It will also introduce a new permanent 30mph speed limit on the western section of the C1010 from its junction with the A4159 at the crossroads at Gogerddan to its junction with the A487 by Ffynon Caradog.
"Details may be inspected at Bow Street Post Office, Bow Street, Aberystwyth SY24 5AX."
Objections, stating reasons in writing, to [email protected] or Legal Services, c/o Postroom, Ceredigion County Council, Canolfan Rheidol, Rhodfa Padarn, Llanbadarn Fawr, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, SY23 3UE.
The consultation will close on 2 January.