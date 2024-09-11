Gwynedd Council has been praised for tackling fly posting in Dolgellau – but the public has been warned to stop.
Cllr Linda Morgan raised the issue of stickers on posts and bins, sharing photographs online showing the damage it causes.
Gwynedd Council responded, but so did some residents, as Cllr Morgan explained: “A good prompt reply to this concern of fly posting in our lovely town of Dolgellau.
“Even on the day Gwynedd Council were cleaning the posts and bins there were more stickers placed on them.
“This is unnecessary and unacceptable.
“Wardens are monitoring the area and you can have an on the spot fine for fly posting.”
Cllr Morgan thanked Peter Simpson for dealing with the problem quickly and efficiently and the council team.