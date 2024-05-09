Planning measures to control the use of properties as second homes and short-term holiday accommodation could soon be implemented in Gwynedd.
Gwynedd Council says it has reached “an important stage” in the process to decide whether to introduce an Article 4 Direction, enabling the council to insist property owners obtain planning permission before changing the use of a main home into a second home or short-term holiday accommodation.
It comes as “significant numbers” of houses in Gwynedd are being used as second homes and holiday lets.
The council claims this is having a “substantial impact” on the ability of residents to find homes in the county and wants to have more control over the situation.
A report will be submitted to the council’s Communities Scrutiny Committee on 16 May to consider responses following a public engagement period on the introduction of the powers, held during August and September 2023.
A final decision could be made by the council’s cabinet later this year.
The legislation allows local planning authorities to introduce an Article 4 Direction controlling the use of houses, such as second homes and holiday accommodation.
Cllr Dafydd Meurig, cabinet member for environment, said: “The significant number of houses in Gwynedd being used as second homes and short-term holiday accommodation is having a substantial impact on the ability of people in the county to access homes in their communities.
“The council submitted detailed research to Welsh Government highlighting the need for action to have better control of the situation.
“In response, the government has introduced a series of measures which include amendments to planning legislation allowing local planning authorities such as Cyngor Gwynedd to introduce an Article 4 Direction to control the use of houses such as second homes and holiday accommodation.
“We are grateful to everyone who provided comments during last year’s public engagement.
“All responses have received careful consideration, and the discussion in the scrutiny committee will be an opportunity for members to take a look at this work before a report is submitted to the council’s cabinet for a final decision.”
The full report can be found at https://shorturl.at/mnru2