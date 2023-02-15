A county council spokesperson said: “While there are no immediate plans to implement car parking charges on the promenade at Aberystwyth this is something for further consideration. Across the country, where demand for parking is high and a turnover of spaces is deemed beneficial, paid for parking is one way of achieving this. Therefore, as well as a source of potential income generation to support the delivery of council services, charging for parking in such locations is a way of optimising the use and availability of car parking spaces, as it is often the availability of parking spaces, rather than whether this is paid for or not, which determines and influences behaviours and choices.