Ceredigion County Council has refused to rule out unpopular car parking charges on the promenade in Aberystwyth.
Councillors may soon be set to consider plans for parking meters to be installed along the seafront in Victoria Terrace, Marine Terrace and New Promenade.
Penparcau councillor Carl Worrall said the council should be investing in the town and not forcing people away from it by charging more for parking.
A debate was prompted on social media about the merits of the scheme – with the majority of residents critical of the plans.
A county council spokesperson said: “While there are no immediate plans to implement car parking charges on the promenade at Aberystwyth this is something for further consideration. Across the country, where demand for parking is high and a turnover of spaces is deemed beneficial, paid for parking is one way of achieving this. Therefore, as well as a source of potential income generation to support the delivery of council services, charging for parking in such locations is a way of optimising the use and availability of car parking spaces, as it is often the availability of parking spaces, rather than whether this is paid for or not, which determines and influences behaviours and choices.
“There are a number of issues that would require further investigation before any firm proposals were brought forward for consultation in terms of charging for parking on the promenade in Aberystwyth.”
Cllr Worrall said: “It’s been a hard couple of days with the up-and-coming budget and every councillor has the right to look after their ward.
“Yesterday it was mentioned that Aberystwyth promenade could have parking meters to raise money while other towns are asking for free parking as the towns need to bring more people in.
“Maybe instead of thinking of ways to get more money out of the residents of Aberystwyth, try and invest in our beautiful seaside town and maybe, just maybe, we would get more visitors to Aberystwyth - and Ceredigion as a whole would benefit from more tourism.”
Resident Marise Lloyd-Evans said: “I query Plaid’s and therefore the council’s stance on the matter as they said they would sort out the parking in town before considering paying to park on the prom. Another cash cow for the council methinks, but what about the residents who live along the promenade? Using Covid as a reason, the council has forced upon the town a one-way system in Pier Street that causes chaos for the South Beach area and reversed a sensible decision for creating a one-way system in Princess Street thereby causing more traffic congestion every day.
“Perhaps the council should consider sorting out these traffic problems and filling in the multitude of potholes that have appeared in the past couple of years before implementing another tax on the hard-pressed local population.”
The prospective plans were considered by councillors at the Thriving Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting last Friday.