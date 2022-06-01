Council removes ‘distasteful’ tribute to Queen ahead of Platinum Jubilee

The display was set up in Llanon last weekend, but has been removed by Ceredigion County Council ( Submitted )

A MANNEQUIN depicting the Queen ‘on the throne’ has been removed by Ceredigion County Councl who have branded it ‘distasteful’.

The mannequin, which shows HRH Queen Elizabeth II sitting on a toilet with a large banner overhead saying ’70 years on the throne’ had been placed on grassland near Cylch Peris in Llanon alongside a depiction of a corgi and military man holding silver foil as toilet paper.

The regal display was created by a group of residents in the village, who had planned to enter their creation in a scarecrow competition in nearby Llanrhystud this weekend.

The display has gained a lot of attention since it was erected on Saturday, with several people stopping to have photographs taken.

But council officials did not see the funny side.

In a statement, Ceredigion County Council said: “An unauthorised distasteful tribute display had been arranged on council land in Llanon ahead of the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday.

“The display shall be removed.”

This afternoon, the display was removed, leaving its creators with nothing to enter in this weekend’s scarecrow competition.

One resident told the Cambrian News: “As an estate group, we decided to enter the Llanrhystud scarecrow competition.

“It was meant in jest, a play on words. Lots of people have been having their pictures taken with it.”

The scarecrow competition is part of a wider Proms in the Park celebration to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The event will be held between 2-6pm, 3 June, 2022.

The idea behind the event is to bring the whole community together to enjoy a day of music and entertainment.