Ceredigion County Council has revoked the premises licence of a Cardigan fast-food takeaway after an immigration raid found illegal workers.
The county council said that following a licence review hearing on Tuesday, 7 April, it had revoked the Premises Licence for Romino’s Pizza & Kebab on Finch Square in the centre of Cardigan.
The licence review was called by the Home Office Immigration Enforcement Team, who carried out four separate visits to the premises.
Across these visits, officers identified a total of eight illegal workers employed at the business.
The review was supported by Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, who conducted fire safety inspections at the premises.
These inspections uncovered multiple serious breaches of fire safety regulations, posing significant risk to staff, customers, and the public. As a result, prohibition notices were issued.
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: “Dyfed Powys Police also made representations to the Licensing Sub Committee in support of the review, highlighting their own concerns regarding compliance and public safety.
“The Licensing Sub Committee determined that revocation of the Premises Licence was both proportionate and necessary to uphold the licensing objectives, particularly in respect of public safety and prevention of crime and disorder.
“The impact of the revocation is that the business would have to close at 11pm, subject to the appeal process.
“We welcome the Licensing Sub Committee’s decision to revoke the Premises Licence for Rominos in Cardigan.
“This reflects the seriousness of the issues identified and the clear risks posed.”
The Home Office conducted an immigration raid at the takeaway in March, leading to its closure and it said ‘resulted in the liable employers being fined a total of £135,000’.
A Home Office spokesperson added: “Illegal working undermines honest employers, undercuts local wages and fuels organised immigration crime.”
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