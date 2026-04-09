A Cilgerran who was twice caught riding an electric bike without a licence and insurance has been banned from the road for a year.
Max Huntley, of 13 Castell Corwg, was sentenced at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 8 April.
At a hearing in March, the 38-year-old was found guilty of riding an electric pedal cycle with no registration plate without insurance or a licence on Feidr Fawr, Cilgerran on 29 August, and again on North Road in Cardigan on 18 September.
He was also found guilty of failing to report an accident where damage was caused to a Land Rover.
Magistrates disqualified Huntley from driving for 12 months and fined him £360.
He must also pay £130 costs and a £216 surcharge.
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