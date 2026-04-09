Comedian James Acaster will unleash his infectious energy on Cardigan when he explores his love/hate relationship with stand-up - while welcoming a heckle or two!
Recordings of his broadcast event are coming to Mwldan on 24 April and 15 May (both at 8pm).
Filmed in Truro, Dublin and Northampton, we see how this ‘hecklers welcome’ experiment panned out in front of three very different audiences.
James Acaster has become one of the most well known faces on the UK comedy scene.
He is a best selling author, actor (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) and a co-host of the hugely popular Off Menu Podcast.
Tickets (£16 and £15) are available online - www.mwldan.co.uk - 24/7, or by phoning the box office,12pm-8pm, Tuesday-Sunday on 01239 621200.
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