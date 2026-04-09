Work to redevelop the Cardigan Hospital site into new homes, offices for Wales & West Housing and a community café will begin this summer.
Wales & West Housing has entered into contract with Ceredigion construction company Jamson Estates to complete the project.
The development will be built to plans approved in September 2024, which include retaining and upgrading the original Priory House building.
It is expected to take three years to complete and when finished will see 20 apartments, a community cafe, offices for Wales & West Housing and public walkways built on the site.
Jamson Estates has experience in restoring buildings of historic significance and Gareth Thomas, Head of Development in West Wales, said appointing a family-run company from Tresaith to lead the project would help to secure local jobs.
Gareth said: “We’re proud to be working in partnership with Jamson Estates to bring the Cardigan Hospital site back to life for local people in need of homes and the wider community.
“We have faced a number of unforeseen challenges and rising costs which have led to delays with this project but we are excited that it is now back on track.
“The original Priory House will remain a focal point of the development and the approved design will allow local residents and visitors to enjoy views of St Mary’s Church.”
Sam Morris, Director at Jamson Estates Ltd, added: “We welcome the opportunity to work in partnership with Wales & West Housing to deliver the redevelopment of the former Cardigan Hospital site. This is an important project for the local community, bringing forward much-needed homes and community facilities while carefully preserving the historic character of Priory House.
“As a locally based, family-run company, we are particularly encouraged by Wales & West Housing’s commitment to investing in Ceredigion and supporting local businesses.”
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