One application has been made so far to hold a street party to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III in Gwynedd.
The council has confirmed that it has received one application for a street party to take place in Barmouth (Abermaw).
A Gwynedd Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the council has currently received one application to hold a Coronation street party in the county, which is in Abermaw.”
King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday, 6 May at Westminster Abbey, with an additional bank holiday being created on Monday, 8 May across the UK.
In the run-up to the Coronation weekend, communities from across the country were invited to apply to their local county council for road closures, free of charge, to allow them to hold communal street parties over the weekend.
During the long weekend, people are being invited to organise their own street parties and host events to bring neighbours and communities together.
Welsh Conservative MSs Sam Rowlands MS, Shadow Minister for Local Government and Tom Giffard MS, Shadow Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport, have been encouraging councils to mark the occasion, and have written to every unitary local authority in Wales to push for councils to make the most of the opportunities of the coronation.
Commenting, Shadow Minister for Local Government, Sam Rowlands MS said: “Councils have the opportunity to bring together the community in celebration of the coronation of our King. Authorities should hold screenings alongside other activities, facilitating a bank holiday weekend to remember.
“Councils have a responsibility to promote the coronation and encourage community participation in it across Wales, such a momentous occasion is an excellent opportunity for councils to galvanise the community.”
Commenting, Shadow Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport, Tom Giffard MS said: “Wales has always had strong ties with the monarchy. With our new King a Welsh Speaker, this coronation is an important moment for Wales. Councils must make sure venues across Wales screen the live coronation ceremony and the coronation concert.
“The eyes of the world will be on Westminster Abbey on 6 May; let’s make sure all of Wales are.”
The BBC has previously announced that they will be suspending the licence fee for the coronation weekend, including for the coronation concert, meaning councils have a unique opportunity to screen this historic occasion in public places via big screens.
And there is still time to apply to Gwynedd Council to hold a street party. A council spokesperson said "there is not a specific deadline for applications, but the Environment Department would preferably like to receive applications by the end of this working week".
Are you holding a street party or an event in Gwynedd to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III? Let us know.