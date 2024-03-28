Gwynedd council want your opinion on their draft flood strategy.
The strategy has been put together to put Gwynedd in a strong position to deal with flooding in the future.
The council will consider responses from the public and key partners before agreeing on a final strategy, which will then be submitted to the Welsh Government.
Gwynedd is likely to see more flooding as climate change causes extreme weather events, rising sea levels and coastal erosion.
The objectives of the strategy are to reduce the risk of flooding and coastal erosion to residents, develop further understanding of flood risk to Gwynedd and the impacts of climate change, work with partners to ensure appropriate and sustainable development in Gwynedd, raise awareness of local flood and coastal erosion risk, and work with partners to respond jointly to flooding and coastal erosion.
Cllr Berwyn Parry Jones, Cabinet Member for the Gwynedd Consultancy Service, said: "Unfortunately, we are seeing more incidents of flooding and I'm sure everyone will agree it is heart-breaking to see people's property and livelihoods destroyed. While we as a local authority cannot prevent prolonged periods of wet weather or prevent sea levels from rising, we can prepare our communities to deal with the impacts.
"Managing flood risk and coastal erosion is about much more than building defences. It is essential that we encourage wider resilience, undertake prevention work and raise awareness of risk.
"That's why it's important that local people, communities and organisations have the opportunity to give their views on our draft strategy by reading the report and completing the questionnaire.
"It's not just a problem for coastal or riverside areas, but a matter for the whole county. For example, flooding can close key roads preventing people from accessing essential services or preventing them from travelling."
To take part in the consultation, visit www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/HaveYourSay and select 'Consultations and Surveys'. Paper copies are available soon from Gwynedd libraries and at Siop Gwynedd Caernarfon, Dolgellau and Pwllheli. To receive a copy by post or in another language or format, please contact [email protected] or call 01286 679426.
Cllr Berwyn Parry Jones added: "I note that this is a consultation on a county-wide strategy, you should not report flooding issues in specific areas of Gwynedd via this questionnaire.
“To report a flooding problem affecting your property or community, please contact us via the website www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/floods so that the matter is brought to the attention of the relevant officers."