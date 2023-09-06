Peter Hughes, Unite Wales Regional Secretary said: “The current pay offer to Welsh council workers is a slap in the face and would see pay levels further eroded. Our members provide essential services day in day out and deserve better. Unless an improved pay offer is forthcoming this industrial action will only escalate as we head into the autumn months”.A survey of Unite members in local authorities, earlier this summer, highlighted how years of pay freezes and below inflation pay deals has resulted in workers facing desperate financial choices. The survey found: