Gwynedd Council marked International White Ribbon Day by encouraging positive behaviour to eliminate violence against women and girls.
The council is a White Ribbon accredited organisation and 25 November marked the start of awareness week for the campaign encouraging and educating males to bring an end to violence against women.
Cllr Menna Trenholme, Cabinet Member responsible for Human Resources, said: "Having this accreditation shows that we take the issue of violence against women seriously and use our position to influence and make a difference internally and externally.”
For more visit the White Ribbon campaign website.
If you need any support about domestic abuse or sexual violence, the Live Fear Free helpline is available at https://www.gov.wales/live-fear-free