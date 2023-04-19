A service that supports the most vulnerable families in Gwynedd is celebrating a decade of great and tireless work.
Some families can face difficulties at times and the main objective of Gwynedd Council’s Team Around the Family’s is to bring together all the services which can support people through difficult times by creating a plan to help them through their complexities.
Gwynedd Team Around the Family enables access to a range of support services, for example, parenting skills; mental health support; assistance with housing matters; and more.
A special event was held in Porthmadog to celebrate a 10-year milestone. Staff from various teams which are under the umbrella of Families First came together to share information and to celebrate their achievements.
Various teams were represented including Derwen, Early Development and Play Team, Gwynedd and Anglesey Youth Justice Service, Team Around the Family, Arfon and Dwyfor Family Support, Y Bont Team and Barnado’s.
Cllr Elin Walker Jones, cabinet member for children and supporting families said: “When families have several things worrying them – such as a vulnerable situation at home or learning difficulties – life can be difficult and unfortunately all too often it is the children who suffer the most.
“At best, trying to find out which agencies or services are available to help can be overwhelming, so Team Around the Family does a great job by creating plans, pulling agencies together, and supporting families to solve their problems.”
She added: “This event was an opportunity for all Gwynedd’s support services to come together to learn more about each other’s work, to support each other, and to celebrate their successes in this important field.
“A lot of unseen work takes place in this sector and despite the challenges facing this service they do an excellent job. I am very proud of all the staff and would like to thank them all for their dedication to Gwynedd’s vulnerable families.”
During the year 2021-22, the Gwynedd Families First scheme received 578 references and enquiries, with 398 of these references being offered further support by the Team Around the Family and other services commissioned through the scheme.
Information about the service, and how to apply for help, is available on the council’s website, by calling 01758 704 455 or emailing [email protected]