Gwynedd Council will hold a recruitment session to attract new staff for the Nantlle area social care teams, with various opportunities available in different services.
As part of the general campaign in the care sector, a face-to-face event will be held at Penygroes Memorial Hall on Tuesday, 21 March between 1pm and 5pm.
Cllr Dilwyn Morgan, cabinet member for adult care said: “With the challenges of recruiting general staff in the care field, I am pleased to hear about this event which is open to anyone who is keen to learn more about opportunities in the sector. Working in jobs of this type, and knowing that you are making a difference to the lives of vulnerable people in your own community, can be very rewarding so I would encourage anyone who is interested to call by.
“The Council’s Adults’, Children and Learning Disabilities teams have work opportunities in the area at the moment and information will also be available about what support the council and Jobcentre Plus have to help individuals into work.”
On the day, there will be an opportunity to hear about the benefits of working for the council, information about the training and support available to new staff, a taste of care and working life in council services from current staff.
Anyone interested is welcome to find out more – the session will be open from 1pm to 5pm on Tuesday, 21 March at Penygroes Memorial Hall, LL54 6NN.
There is also information about the job opportunities within Gwynedd Council on the website www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/jobs or follow ‘Swyddi Cyngor Gwynedd Jobs’ on Facebook.