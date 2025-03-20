Cyngor Gwynedd is to hold a series of ‘Tai ar Daith’ (Housing Roadshow) events throughout the county to share information and advice on housing matters with the residents of the county.
Following the popularity of last year's events, Tai ar Daith will visit Bethesda, Porthmadog, Tywyn and Nefyn this year.
The purpose of these events is to raise awareness of the housing schemes available to ensure that the people of Gwynedd have access to affordable, quality homes in their own communities.
During the events, representatives from the council and key partners will be on hand to provide information and specialist advice.
This will include details about grants and loans available to help Gwynedd residents buy a home, projects to increase the housing supply and projects to tackle homelessness in the county, among many more.
Officers will be available to help with many matters related to housing, from filling in forms to discussing applications, ensuring that all attendees receive support that’s suitable to their personal needs.
A wide variety of council services and housing associations will be represented at the event, including empty houses, energy, homelessness, planning and housing schemes.
These events come under the Council’s £140 million Housing Action Plan to tackle the lack of housing in the county.
Cllr Paul Rowlinson, Housing and Property Cabinet Member is urging people to attend: "A great deal of work has taken place over the last few years to tackle the housing crisis in Gwynedd, and the Tai ar Daith events are an opportunity for people to learn more about the Council and its partners' housing schemes and discuss their needs face-to-face with experts in the field.”
"This can include homelessness support, social housing, loans to buy a home, bringing empty properties back into use, building new homes, and much more.”
Upcoming events
Bethesda
Date: 10 April 2025
Time: 16:00 – 18.30
Location: Ysgol Dyffryn Ogwen, Ffordd Coetmor, Bethesda, LL57 3NN
Porthmadog
Date: 7 May 2025
Time: 15:00 – 18.30
Location: Y Ganolfan, Stryd Fawr, Porthmadog LL49 9LU
Tywyn
Date: 15 May 2025
Time: 15:00 - 18:30
Location: Neuadd Pendre, Tywyn, LL36 9DP
Nefyn
Date: 3 June 2025
Time: 15:00 – 18.30
Location: Y Ganolfan, Ffordd Dewi Sant, Nefyn, LL53 6EA
More information: https://www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/en/Residents/Housing/Tai-ar-Daith-Sesiynau-galw-i-mewn.aspx