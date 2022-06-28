Council to set up panel to resurrect town’s youth club

Machynlleth Town Council will set up a youth panel to support the revival of the town’s youth club.

In a meeting on 27 June, Councillor MacGarry presented a proposal, on behalf of Cllr Kim Bryan, to set up a youth forum in the town, to gather the views of young people on how they can be best supported in light of antisocial behaviour in the town.

Cllr MacGarry said: “Kim sent am email that included a group of people who have been meeting to resurrect the youth club. They’re getting somewhere with it, which is really good.

“I think the relevance with us, what she asked me to talk about, is setting up a youth council. Or some sort of liaison between the council and the young people.

“It would be a great cross section for the community, if we can do it through the school. I think it would be a good idea if we set up a panel, of young people and councillors, and a form, that could be as open as possible to any young people in the area.”

Incoming clerk Dewi Jones said he had “little experience” with council youth engagement, but said Caernarfon Council do have engagement with politics students at the local high school.

He added it would be “a quarterly thing, they tend to want to come and discuss their vision and what they want”.

Cllr MacGarry said: “If we have separate meetings, open to all young people to come, rather than having a couple of representatives. Have something more open like that.”