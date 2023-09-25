Today, Tuesday, 26 September, he will walk from Bridgend to Penarth 26 and tomorrow, Wednesday, 27 September, he will finish his journey by walking from Penarth to Cardiff Bay where a petition will be presented to the Senedd. Elfed, who is married to Anwen is the father of 15-month-old twins said: “I really want to see the railways re-opening because I want to see the communities that have lost touch with each other from the time of the Beeching (cuts) to be re-connected again. I would like to see a community like Tregaron be part of a rail network and Penygroes being linked with Caernarfon again. I think the connections between communities have distanced since the railways were axed. Rural Welsh communities need to be reconnected which would be a positive development for the economy and the language as well.”