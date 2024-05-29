A group of councillors who had their request to ‘call-in’ the decision to scrap parking spaces on Aberystwyth promenade rejected by Ceredigion County Council have vowed to take legal advice.
Ceredigion’s Plaid Cymru-run Cabinet rubber stamped plans to scrap between 42 and 55 parking spaces along south promenade in Aberystwyth – despite huge objection, arguing the decision will benefit the town.
A consultation into the plans drew 327 objections and a 726 signature petition against it.
A cross-party group of councillors then made calls for the decision to be brought back before councillors as they feel it did not receive sufficient scrutiny.
Councillors Hugh Hughes (Independent), Marc Davies (Independent), Carl Worrall (Plaid Cymru), Paul Hinge (Liberal Democrat), Gwyn Wigley Evans (Gwlad) and Wyn Evans (Independent) put the request into the county council, but as the Cambrian News reported last week, that plea was rejected.
Ceredigion County Council said the call-in request “was considered and deemed to be invalid.”
“The reasons for assessing this to be an invalid call-in have been shared with the relevant elected members,” a council spokesperson said.
The group of councillors behind the move are now seeking legal advice and plan to resubmit the call-in request.