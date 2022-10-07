Councillors vote to oppose Prince of Wales title and investiture in Wales
Gwynedd Council has accepted a motion to abolish the title of Prince of Wales.
Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn, Blaenau Ffestiniog councillor for Bowydd a Rhiw, believes the title continues the historical symbol of dominance held over Wales by another country, and called for the issue to be discussed at yesterday’s cabinet meeting. He also wants other relevant authorities to abolish the title Prince of Wales.
Speaking before the meeting, he said: “I firmly believe now is the right time to discuss this issue.
“Wales today is a modern, democratic country, with a Senedd making progress, giving the people of Wales a voice and a platform to drive change and develop as a nation. This archaic oppressive tradition is a blight on our nation and has been for centuries. It gives the impression that the people of Wales are owned by the system, rather than being free citizens living in our own country.”
The motion was passed with 46 councillors voting in favour of it. Four councillors voted against the motion and four abstained.
A second motion proposed that the council oppose an investiture in Gwynedd or anywhere else in Wales. This motion was also accepted.
