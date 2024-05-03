COUNTING has begun in Llandysul to reveal the winner of the Police and Crime Commissioner election, following voting on Thursday.
Council staff in Ysgol Bro Teifi, Llandysul, began the process of verifying and vote counting on Friday morning after voters placed their crosses across mid Wales on Thursday.
Ceredigion County Council says the verification process has been completed and the total number of ballot papers correspond to the data provided by the polling stations.
The turnout percentage for the Police and Crime Commissioner Election for the Ceredigion voting area was 21.7 per cent.
Returning Officer for Ceredigion County Council, Eifion Evans, has been appointed as the Dyfed-Powys Police Area Returning Officer.
The four candidates standing in Dyfed-Powys are: Philippa Thompson (Labour and Co-operative Party), Ian Harrison (Welsh Conservatives), Justin Griffiths (Welsh Liberal Democrats), and Dafydd Llywelyn (Plaid Cymru), the current commissioner.