A drugs bust in Gwynedd has led to an arrest.
North Wales Police teamed up with officers in Merseyside to target County Lines in Gwynedd.
Plain clothes officers from both forces targeted areas in Caernarfon and Bangor on Wednesday, 3 April, to focus on intelligence led stop and searches.
As part of the operation, several people were found in possession of Class A, Class B drugs, and one was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.
Gwynedd North area Inspector, Ian Roberts said: “By working closely with other forces such as Merseyside, we can continue to share intelligence and resources to target those causing the most harm in our communities.
“Our community does not want Class A drugs in our villages, towns and city and we will continue to utilise such tactics.
"We cannot target organised crime groups without community support. Do you have intelligence on County Lines? Call us on 101, let us know via the website, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously."
