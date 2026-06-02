A couple has spoken out about their roadside hell following another collision outside their home.
Graham and Leah Hunter have lost count of how many times vehicles have crashed into or outside their home in Bryngwyn, near Newcastle Emlyn.
In 2022, dramatic footage showed a car sticking out of their front garden at an angle.
The couple luckily weren’t home, but the crash caused £17,000 damage and could have injured Graham if he’d been sitting in his regular seat.
Following another serious collision on 1 June involving two vehicles colliding head-on outside their house which sits on a bend, the couple are “fed up” and calling for the council to intervene.
Graham, a 75-year-old retired company director, said: “It is a daily worry.
“We’ve been having lots of arguments with the council, who won’t do anything.
“It is a really dangerous bend, but no one is paying attention to it.”
Police, the fire brigade and ambulances were called to the 1 June incident on the B4333, in which a female driver had to be cut from her vehicle before being transported to hospital.
During the 2022 incident, the 34-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and was estimated to have been driving over 70mph on the 40mph road.
Neighbours haven’t been left unscathed either, with the chapel also suffering a scrape with a tractor.
There are no speed limitations entering the village, which the couple speculates is the reason why drivers “ignore” the 40mph sign and speed down the hill.
They say the issue has worsened since the removal of a hedge, which caused drivers to slow down due to a lack of sight around the bend.
They state some veer over to the right side of the road, whilst others have skidded into their house, which the couple claim is due to insufficient gritting.
They cited a head-on collision involving a four-week-old baby in the front seat, a pedestrian being hit and a jogger clipped by a wing mirror.
With speed limits not honoured, the couple want to see a physical restriction to slow drivers.
Graham said: “There’s lots of difference of opinion on what the physical restriction should be [i.e. speed bumps or a chicane] but we’ve got to have something or someone's going to be killed.”
CrashMap recorded 10 incidents on that bend in the road between 2000-2024.
A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said: “Information held by Ceredigion County Council indicates that the road condition, visibility and mean speeds along the B4333 at this location are appropriate.
“The council will await the formal report from Dyfed Powys Police on the road traffic collision that occurred on 1 June 2026 before reviewing whether any further investigation is required, however it is unreasonable to expect the council to undertake works when collisions occur due to vehicles being driven at excessive speeds, drivers are under the influence of drink or drugs, drivers not paying due care attention, or not driving according to the conditions.”
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