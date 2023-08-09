Despite the mixed weather an open garden event near Pwllheli has raised a fantastic amount for a local children’s hospice charity.
Hosted by Nonni and David Goadby at their Tŷ Mawr home, Bryncroes on the weekend of 29 and 30 July, generous green-fingered – and hungry – visitors helped raise £1,485 for Hope House & Tŷ Gobaith.
Nonni said: “We had a manic day on the Saturday as the sun was shining and many people had predicted Sunday’s rain correctly.
“That said, it was dry until lunchtime on Sunday and we had more visitors then.”
Guests enjoyed tea and a wide variety of cakes in the stunning five acre gardens and woodland.
Nonni continued: “We are grateful to all who came to enjoy the gardens and support the charity.
“We are already looking forward to next year and may even have two events, one for the spring rhododendrons and the usual summer weekend. Who knows, with fair weather we could raise even more.”
The Goadby’s beautiful garden and woodland has been some 28 years in the making.
Nonni said: “The five acres of formal gardens and woodland that we have often make people say ‘wow’ when they see them.
“We moved here in 1995 and it has been a labour of love ever since.
“David isn’t much of a gardener but he does maintain the equipment.”
Nonni was also kept busy ahead of the event, with local producers kindly donated butter, cream and other baking goods, for her to be able to make “16 very large cakes, or ‘Scrummy Cakes’” as her daughter, Carla, calls them.
“The hydrangeas are in full bloom and there are plenty of places to sit and enjoy a cuppa and homemade cake, and being down on the Llyn it’s an excellent chance to explore the equally beautiful surrounding areas.
“Carla did some fundraising for Tŷ Gobaith some years ago and it’s a very well thought of charity in the area. One we’re happy to support.”
This is the seventh time Nonni and David have hosted the open-garden event.
The couple welcomed 250 visitors last year.