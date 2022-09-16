100 hours of unpaid work for Aber teen following officer assault
Monday 26th September 2022 9:18 am
(Cambrian News )
AN ABERYSTWYTH teenager has been handed 100 hours of unpaid work after admitting assaulting a police officer.
Poppy Holmes, of 38 South Road, pleaded guilty to assaulting PC Rees in Aberystwyth on 27 August as well as a charge of threatening behaviour when she appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates last week.
Holmes, 19, was handed 100 hours unpaid work.
She must pay £100 compensation, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.
