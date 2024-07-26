A Borth man has been banned from the road for a year after appearing in court to admit a charge of drug driving.
James Tyler, of 6 Bryngwyn Close, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 July.
The court heard that the 29-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving a Fiat Punto on the A487 at Blaenplwyf on 28 January this year
Roadside swipes and laboratory tests showed that Tyler had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Tyler, who pleaded guilty to the charge at the hearing, was disqualified from driving by magistrates for 12 months.
Magistrates also handed him a fine of £80.
Younger must also pay costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.