A CARDIGAN woman has been banned from the road for a year after appearing in court to admitt drug driving.
Helen Jones, of 8 Arosfa, Morgan Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.
The court heard that the 54-year-old was stopped by police while she was behind the wheel of a Skoda Octavia on the A475 at Llandyfriog on 18 October last year.
Blood tests showed that Jones had cannabis in her system exceeding the prescribed limit.
Magistrates disqualified Jones from driving for 12 months.
Jones was also fined £120.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.