AN ABERYSTWYTH woman has been banned from the road for 12 months after appearing in court to plead guilty to drink driving.
Helen Watkins, of 25 Bryn Hyfryd, Dinas Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court at the end of February.
The court heard that the 57-year-old was stopped by police while she was behind the wheel of a Mercedes Sprinter in Borth on 5 February this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Watkins had 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limist is 35 microgrammes.
Watkins - who pleaded guilty to the charge at the hearing - was disqualified from driving by magistrates for 12 months.
She was also fined £120 and must pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £72.