A Llechryd man who drove while unfit through drunk with a unsecured wheelie bin on the car, has banned from the road for 12 months by magistrates.
Matthew Edwards, of 10 Glannant, appeared for trial before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The 39-year-old was found guilty of driving whilst unfit through drink after being stopped by police on the A484 at Llechryd on Thursday, 28 July.
The Citroen C8 he was driving was carrying a wheelie bin “which was secured in such a position that danger or nuisance was likely to be caused” by “falling or being blown from” the car.
Edwards changed his plea to guilty on the wheelie bin charge ahead of the hearing.
He was banned for 12 months and must pay £620 costs and a £166 surcharge.