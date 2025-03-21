A man found guilty of dangerous driving near Machynlleth has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates.
Liam Shaun Beeby, of 6 Mellor Meddows, Whittington, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 20 March.
The 28-year-old had pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving dangerously in a BMW 420C Coupe on the A489 near Maesperth Caravan Park, Penegoes, Machynlleth on 13 July last year.
Beeby was found guilty of the offence at the hearing.
Magistrates disqualified Beeby from driving for 12 months and handed him a 12 month community order to include 80 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £650 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.