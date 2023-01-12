AN ABERYSTWYTH man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to admit driving with drugs in his system.
Zac Thomson, of 50 Heol Dinas, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 11 January.
The 29-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Seat Ibiza on the A487 at Trefechan on Tuesday, 13 September last year, the court heard.
Tests showed that he had cannabis in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Thomson from driving for 12 months.
Magistrates also imposed a fine of £346.
Thomson must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £138.