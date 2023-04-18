A PENRHIWLLAN man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after admitting drug driving.
Kai Worrall, of Brynhill, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The court heard that the 24-year-old was stopped while driving a Volkswagen Golf on the B4476 at Prengwyn, Llandysul on 28 December last year.
Tests showed he had cannabis in his system.
Magistrates disqualified Worrall from driving for 12 months.
Magistrates also fined Worrall £276.
Worrall must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £110.