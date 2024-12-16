A man who was caught driving in Penparcau with cannabis in his system has been banned from the road by magistrates for a year.
Aaron Stratton, of 44 The Banks, Sileby, Leicestershire, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 December.
The court heard that the 26-year-old was stopped by police while driving on Third Avenue in Penparcau on 12 June this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed that Stratton had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Stratton from driving for 12 months and handed him a fine of £200.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victims services of £80.