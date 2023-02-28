A PWLLHELI man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to admit drink driving.
Glyn Roberts, of 60 Morfa’r Garreg, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 21 February.
The court heard that the 57-year-old was stopped by police while he was behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta on Morfa’r Garreg in Pwllheli on 19 January this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Roberts had 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Roberts, who pleaded guilty to the charge at the hearing, was disqualified from driving by magistrates for 12 months and fined £120.
He must also pay £85 prosecution costs and a £48 surcharge to fund victim services.