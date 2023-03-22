A TALGARREG man has been banned from the road for 12 months after appearing in court to admit drug driving.
Thomas Mellars, of 6 Bro Emrys, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The court heard that the 25-year-old was stopped by police while driving on the A482 at Temple Bar on 11 October last year.
Tests showed Mellars had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Mellars from driving for 12 months.
He was also fined £250.
Mellars must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £100.