12-month order for harassment
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Friday 25th November 2022 12:08 pm
Share
(Cambrian News )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A CWMANN man who sent a woman unwanted text messages, visited her home and work and made several phone calls has been handed a community order after admitting harassment.
Arwel Godfrey, of 41 Heol Hafren, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 November.
The 41-year-old pleaded guilty to the harassment of Amanda Jones at Ammanford, Carmarthenshire between 19 October and 1 November this year.
Godfrey was made the subject of a 12 month community order to include 150 hours of unpaid work.
He was also handed a restraining order and ordered to pay £100 in compensation to the victim.
Godfrey must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim service of £114.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |