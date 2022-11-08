14 days in jail for order breach
Monday 14th November 2022 4:52 pm
AN ABERYSTWYTH man has been sent back to jail for two weeks after repeatedly breaking curfew and supervision requirements as part of a post custodial sentence order.
Sam James, of Room 2, 9 Corporation Street, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 7 November.
The 30-year-old admitted breaching a community order handed down in October for drug drive charges in Aberystwyth back in June this year by breaking curfew on 11 consecutive days from 22 October to 1 November.
He also admitted breaching a post custodial sentence supervision order by missing appointments on 28 September, 5 October and 28 October.
Magistrates, who said James “has a flagrant disregard for court orders”, imposed a prison sentence of 14 days.
